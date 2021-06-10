$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.00. Argo Group International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 728.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARGO. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth $19,527,000. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $53.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

