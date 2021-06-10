$0.90 EPS Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $103.02.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after acquiring an additional 609,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $40,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 317,563 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

