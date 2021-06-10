$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.12. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other BancFirst news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $2,187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,865,352.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243. 37.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 55.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in BancFirst by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in BancFirst by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BANF traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.45. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

