$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $995.73 million and the highest is $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $883.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 275.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $477,018.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,520.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $424,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

