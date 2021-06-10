$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.82. 799,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.17 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

