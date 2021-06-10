$1.52 EPS Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.44. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,235,353 shares of company stock worth $1,301,680,977 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 61,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 86,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6.7% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 44,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.76. The company had a trading volume of 205,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

