$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.64. 12,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.92. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $10,822,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 45.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

