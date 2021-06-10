$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.85 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,380. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.93. KLA has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

