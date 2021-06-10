100,000 Shares in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Purchased by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Adit EdTech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADEX. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Adit EdTech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

