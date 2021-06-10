10,896 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4,184.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

