109,238 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,012,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after buying an additional 1,662,202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,823 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,062,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,583,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 708,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,433,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.07. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

