118,606 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 118,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

