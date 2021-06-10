1,560 Shares in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBIZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,642,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

EBIZ stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.02.

