$158.38 Million in Sales Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will post sales of $158.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.40 million and the lowest is $158.35 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $696.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.94 million to $698.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $890.74 million, with estimates ranging from $875.74 million to $905.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -305.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16.

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,825,084 shares of company stock valued at $128,316,522.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

