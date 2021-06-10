$160.00 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce $160.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. Calix reported sales of $119.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $629.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $633.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $703.30 million, with estimates ranging from $701.60 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Calix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.