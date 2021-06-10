$165.03 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce sales of $165.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.60 million and the highest is $165.50 million. Trupanion posted sales of $117.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $680.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $681.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $871.55 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $893.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TRUP. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $113,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $367,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,909 shares of company stock worth $2,124,538 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trupanion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,424. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.46 and a beta of 1.92. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19.

Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

