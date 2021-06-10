1,698 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $433.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.91 and a fifty-two week high of $449.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.