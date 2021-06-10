$192.04 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report $192.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.30 million and the lowest is $186.80 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $184.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $775.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $757.27 million to $796.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $880.04 million, with estimates ranging from $846.55 million to $894.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $553.33.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,070 shares of company stock worth $17,198,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $432.89. 439,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $482.82. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

