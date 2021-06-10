199,898 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,596,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,892,000 after acquiring an additional 153,068 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 130,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $5,761,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

NYSE:INFY opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.