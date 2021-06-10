1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,251,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,189,102.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $80,717.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,521 shares of company stock worth $5,022,893 in the last quarter.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

