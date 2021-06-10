1MillionNFTs Price Reaches $1.98 on Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00005424 BTC on popular exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $237,084.07 and $148,064.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00061455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00175716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00199412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.25 or 0.01285497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,556.06 or 1.00358426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

