2,247 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $141.52 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.05.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

