2,572 Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

ChargePoint stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

