$3.60 EPS Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce $3.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.80. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $16.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $16.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $21.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.80 to $21.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $146.39. 4,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.30. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $75.10 and a 52-week high of $163.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $1,033,578.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,444 shares of company stock valued at $18,468,685 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

