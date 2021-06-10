$3.83 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report $3.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the highest is $3.97 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $17.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $17.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,327. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

