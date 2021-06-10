$32.74 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will post $32.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.72 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $28.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $131.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $135.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $134.15 million, with estimates ranging from $129.88 million to $140.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%.

CDR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $33,432. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,911. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $208.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

