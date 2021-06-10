$320.17 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to post sales of $320.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.22 million and the highest is $322.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $246.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.60. 856,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $77.75 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -70.96 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $669,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,779.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $58,168.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,746.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,615 shares of company stock valued at $27,538,849. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Zendesk by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 79.4% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after buying an additional 88,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 21.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

