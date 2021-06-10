50,000 Shares in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) Acquired by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCAQU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,000,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000.

Get Stratim Cloud Acquisition alerts:

Stratim Cloud Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 42,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.