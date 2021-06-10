$56.10 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post $56.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.76 million and the lowest is $50.37 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $9.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $258.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.21 million to $282.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $558.88 million, with estimates ranging from $442.76 million to $635.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

