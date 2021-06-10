$591.75 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce sales of $591.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $626.20 million and the lowest is $546.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $88.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 51,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,246. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.14.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $490,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,354,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,436,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,844,752 shares in the company, valued at $43,522,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,600 shares of company stock worth $3,524,145. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 113,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

