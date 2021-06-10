$6.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.65 billion and the highest is $6.78 billion. Danaher reported sales of $5.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $27.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.57 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.83 billion to $29.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $175.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a 52-week low of $164.51 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

