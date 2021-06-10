$687.68 Million in Sales Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to post $687.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $676.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $712.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $545.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM opened at $102.98 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $102.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.