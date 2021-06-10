69,531 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 69,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 650,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 54,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 89,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.85. 287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,921. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

