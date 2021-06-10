$7.82 Million in Sales Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to post $7.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.75 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $7.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $44.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.76 million to $51.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $74.37 million to $161.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. 16,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $230.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $3,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,530 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $6,500,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

