7,165 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 125,710 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.