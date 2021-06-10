$738.09 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to report $738.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.20 million and the lowest is $696.21 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELY shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 32.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 409,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 192,277 shares during the period.

ELY stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.26. 1,691,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.61.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

