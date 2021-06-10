8,032 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.42. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.