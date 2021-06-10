8,575 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NovoCure by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NovoCure by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,259,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NovoCure by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,487,000 after acquiring an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

NVCR opened at $211.89 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $220.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,926.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.57.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,815 shares of company stock valued at $43,017,235 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

