88mph (MPH) Price Hits $45.19 on Top Exchanges

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. 88mph has a total market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $264,829.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for $45.19 or 0.00123166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00023795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.90 or 0.00850143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.01 or 0.08504110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00089065 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,348 coins and its circulating supply is 367,308 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

