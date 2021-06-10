8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $23.97, but opened at $25.27. 8X8 shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 8,321 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock worth $416,421 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in 8X8 by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 8X8 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

