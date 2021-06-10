91,920 Shares in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 91,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Verso by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Verso by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Verso by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Verso by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Verso Co. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $572.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

