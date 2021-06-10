Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €21.62 ($25.44).

Several research analysts recently commented on ARL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ARL traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €20.34 ($23.93). 244,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €22.79. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 12-month high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

