Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading 1% Higher

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69). 383,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 509,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.68).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.84.

In other news, insider Melanie Ross purchased 5,338 shares of Abingdon Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,964.34 ($6,485.94).

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

