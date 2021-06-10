ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE:ABM opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.48.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.