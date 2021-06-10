ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACAD. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho restated a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.44.

ACAD opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

