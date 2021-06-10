Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKR. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 379.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,523 shares of company stock worth $220,608. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,452 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,161,000 after buying an additional 709,035 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $65,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,705,000 after buying an additional 104,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,061,000 after buying an additional 1,450,539 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

