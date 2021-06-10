Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,125 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,575 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $27,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

