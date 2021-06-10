Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,746 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.39% of NETGEAR worth $29,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in NETGEAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NETGEAR by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NTGR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $86,124.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,869.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,078,503.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,367 shares of company stock worth $3,088,384. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NTGR stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.69.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.