Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 1,420.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,165 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $19,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $24,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after acquiring an additional 293,776 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Weibo by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weibo by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,446,000 after acquiring an additional 140,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $5,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WB. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

