Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 655,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $24,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

HVT opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.